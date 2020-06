Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 08:48 Hits: 4

Since gaining independence on July 1, 1960, Somalia has faced civil war, clan conflict, secessions, and al-Shabab. The road to self-sufficiency for Africa's most culturally-homogeneous country is full of hurdles.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/somalia-s-tumultuous-70-year-journey-after-independence/a-53977180?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf