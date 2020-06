Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:10 Hits: 4

Hachalu Hundessa — famed for his political songs — had been considered a voice for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, during years of anti-government protest. Heavy violence has been reported after his killing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hachalu-hundessa-killing-of-ethiopian-singer-sparks-unrest/a-53995590?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf