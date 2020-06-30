The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Several dead as Iraq hospital treating Covid-19 patients runs out of oxygen

When the family members of Covid-19 patients at Al-Hussein University Hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq found out that the hospital had run out of oxygen, they immediately panicked. By the time a new shipment had arrived, four people had died and desperate relatives swarmed the truck carrying the life-saving canisters. Many people shared tragic videos of distressed family members on social media to highlight deadly shortages of material, medicine and staff in many of Iraq’s hospitals.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200630-iraq-nassiriya-covid-19-hospital-patients-oxygen

