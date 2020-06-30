Several dead as Iraq hospital treating Covid-19 patients runs out of oxygen

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 09:25 Hits: 4

When the family members of Covid-19 patients at Al-Hussein University Hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq found out that the hospital had run out of oxygen, they immediately panicked. By the time a new shipment had arrived, four people had died and desperate relatives swarmed the truck carrying the life-saving canisters. Many people shared tragic videos of distressed family members on social media to highlight deadly shortages of material, medicine and staff in many of Iraq’s hospitals.

