Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 09:38 Hits: 4

TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing users' data with the Chinese government, after India banned the wildly popular app as ties with Beijing deteriorate sharply following a deadly border clash.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200630-amid-ban-by-indian-govt-tiktok-denies-sharing-user-data-with-china