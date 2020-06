Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 11:49 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: As Malaysia's Covid-19 cases continue to decline and with the country starting to reopen more sectors, the Health Ministry has reminded Malaysians not to complacent and to stay vigilant.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/30/dr-noor-hisham-malaysians-must-stay-vigilant-despite-decline-in-covid-19-cases