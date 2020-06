Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 11:39 Hits: 4

Iran on Tuesday sentenced to death an opposition figure who had lived in exile in France before his arrest last year and separately upheld a five-year jail term for a French-Iranian academic.

