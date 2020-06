Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

Lily King’s novel plumbs the depths of the creative life, and of being true to one’s calling.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0629/How-is-your-novel-going-A-young-woman-writer-s-struggle?icid=rss