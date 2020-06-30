Daily Kos Radio is LIVE at 9 AM ET!

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 11:00 Hits: 4

Well, you know, Donald Trump is a pretty bad president.

There are a couple different angles on this, just so you know. I could probably take a stab at which one will occupy the bulk of our time today, but that’d just be silly….

Now, the rest of this joke is supposed to go something along the lines of me saying, “Why bother planning a show about X, when we’ll find out about something so much worse than X by show time?” And then we all have a good laugh about how true that is.

But in order to make it work, it has to be something worse than finding out that the White House knew about Putin’s bounties for killing American soldiers over a year earlier than previously thought.

Whatever it is, I hope they wait until 11:00 to find it, so that Joan McCarter will be free to come on the show.