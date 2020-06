Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 07:49 Hits: 9

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the United Nations Security Council on June 30 to argue in favor of an extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pompeo-address-un-security-council-on-iran-arms-embargo/30698081.html