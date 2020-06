Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 00:36 Hits: 6

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Washington has initiated its largest spending binge in history. In the process, you might assume that the unparalleled spread of the disease would have…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/how-the-slow-motion-disaster-at-the-pentagon-has-made-us-all-less-safe/