Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 05:31 Hits: 7

Mali and Burkina Faso must guarantee at a summit this week that their domestic political problems do not reverse fragile military successes against Islamist militants in the Sahel region, a French presidential source said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200630-france-warns-w-africa-instability-risks-reversing-gains-against-jihadists-ahead-of-g5-sahel-summit