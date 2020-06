Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 06:29 Hits: 7

A pair of sacred statues that a Nigerian museum commission and protesters claimed were looted during the country's 1960s civil war fetched 212,500 euros ($239,000) at auction in Paris on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200630-sale-of-sacred-statues-in-paris-vexes-black-lives-matter-campaigners