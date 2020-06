Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 06:41 Hits: 6

June 30 marks the 60th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s independence from Belgium, whose colonial rule was particularly brutal. The Belgian king has expressed his ‘regrets’ over his nation’s colonial past.

