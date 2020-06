Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 08:07 Hits: 8

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has the world's lowest birth rate, according to a United Nations report released on Tuesday, as women in Asia's fourth-largest economy struggle to achieve a balance between work and other life demands.

