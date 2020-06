Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 07:14 Hits: 7

TikTok denied Tuesday sharing Indian users' data with the Chinese government, after New Delhi banned the wildly popular app in a sharp deterioration of relations with Beijing two weeks after a deadly border clash.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/tik-tok-denies-sharing-indian-user-data-12885268