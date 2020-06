Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 21:30 Hits: 4

China is forcing women to be sterilized or use contraceptive devices in an attempt to limit the population of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minority groups in the western Xinjiang region, according to new research published on June 29.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/china-forced-birth-control-on-uyghur-women/30697276.html