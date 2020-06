Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:31 Hits: 5

To this point in his presidency, Donald Trump has told more than 19,000 public lies. However, he recently did something very much out of character: He was honest about his inner thoughts and true beliefs.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/here-is-the-truth-behind-trumps-white-power-tweeting/