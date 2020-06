Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 23:21 Hits: 5

A new blockbuster CNN report from famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein published Monday documented his extensive findings about President Donald Trump’s disturbing conversations with foreign leaders. Though the nature of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/here-are-7-bombshell-details-from-cnns-new-expose-on-trumps-disturbing-calls-with-foreign-leaders/