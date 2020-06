Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 13:48 Hits: 0

60 years after independence, traces of the system of exploitation and violence that Leopold II and colonial-era Belgium created still remain in DR Congo. The propensity for violence is inherited, experts say.

