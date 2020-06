Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Nationwide local elections on Sunday in France saw a green wave wash through Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg and Bordeaux, while Socialist incumbents scored re-election in Paris, Nantes, Lille and Rennes. The results breathe new hope into the left on the national stage after a long spell in French political purgatory.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200629-after-green-wave-in-local-elections-is-france-s-left-back-on-track