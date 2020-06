Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 12:22 Hits: 0

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysée Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.

