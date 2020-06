Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:06 Hits: 4

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 692 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 58,314, the Ministry of Health said.

