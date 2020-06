Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 21:05 Hits: 3

Law professor Mary Ziegler chronicles the tactics used by abortion foes and abortion rights activists in the years since the 1973 decision.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0629/Fifty-years-of-legal-skirmishes-have-deepened-the-divide-over-Roe-v.-Wade?icid=rss