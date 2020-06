Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 20:09 Hits: 4

In recent weeks, former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has not only been promoting his new film — he has also been quite outspoken about Donald Trump’s presidency, the coronavirus…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/its-beyond-maddening-jon-stewart-has-a-pointed-rebuke-for-the-people-who-oppose-mask-wearing/