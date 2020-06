Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:23 Hits: 4

Berlin stepped in to settle a rift between top EU and German courts, backing an EU bond-buying scheme that was threatened by a ruling from German judges. Germany's government says the ECB has now met the judges' demands.

