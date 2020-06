Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 17:06 Hits: 4

German Chancellor Merkel said Berlin would ensure an effective recovery when it takes up the EU presidency on July 1. Her remarks came after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

