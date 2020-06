Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 19:21 Hits: 4

In this essay, Black magician Eric Anderson exposes racism for what it is: an illusion built on false assumptions.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2020/0629/Shattering-the-illusion-A-magician-s-guide-to-making-racism-disappear?icid=rss