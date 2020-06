Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 15:22 Hits: 5

Digital technologies, human behavioral data, and algorithmic decision-making will play an increasingly crucial role in tackling future crises. As we increasingly place our faith in big data to solve major problems, the biggest question we face is not what we can do with it, but rather what we are willing to do.

