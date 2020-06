Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 08:30 Hits: 2

The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority to have more children.

