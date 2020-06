Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 15:18 Hits: 0

Germany's foreign minister said relations with Washington won't be boosted by Donald Trump leaving office. The US president has sunk transatlantic ties, most recently over defense spending and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

