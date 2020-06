Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 22:56 Hits: 3

Socialist Anne Hidalgo has been reelected mayor of Paris after the second round of municipal polls. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, meanwhile, took a drubbing in a vote marked by the record-low turnout.

