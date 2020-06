Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 23:24 Hits: 3

Russia's Norilsk Nickel has admitted that fluid waste was pumped into the tundra, one month after a subsidiary polluted Arctic waterways with diesel. This time, it said workers had been suspended for "violating" rules.

