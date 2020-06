Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 17:14 Hits: 0

The central English city of Leicester could be the country's first to face a local lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel said Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200628-uk-city-of-leicester-could-be-the-first-to-face-local-lockdown-after-virus-surge