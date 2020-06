Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 20:20 Hits: 0

Poland's nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday but will have to face the centrist mayor of Warsaw in a run-off on July 12, in a race that could transform the nation's ties with the European Union.

