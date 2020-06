Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 03:18 Hits: 2

International activist Assa Traore, whose brother Adama was killed in French police custody four years ago, was given the BET Global Good award on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200629-france-s-assa-traore-honoured-for-her-anti-racism-activism-at-bet-awards