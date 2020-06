Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 08:24 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak will once again use the affidavit by former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in his bid to challenge the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the prosecutor in his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/29/high-court-fixes-july-13-for-hearing-on-judicial-review-to-recuse-sri-ram