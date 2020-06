Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 08:26 Hits: 5

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country's presidential election, the majority of results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/29/polish-president-maintains-lead-election-first-round---majority-results