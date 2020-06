Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 06:57 Hits: 4

The airplane maker Airbus is expected to shed thousands of jobs in its response to the coronavirus epidemic. Production is expected to be cut by some 40%.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/airbus-eyes-job-losses-as-coronavirus-hits-demand/a-53976971?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf