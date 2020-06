Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 07:40 Hits: 4

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom but that it was not the right time for an inquiry into missteps. "This has been a disaster," Johnson told Times Radio. "Let's not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-disaster-for-united-kingdom-boris-johnson-12880952