Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 00:10 Hits: 3

Lazarus Chakwera became Malawi's new president Sunday after months of street protests and a decision by the Constitutional Court for a new election.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2020/0628/Malawi-election-A-vote-for-democracy-and-a-new-president?icid=rss