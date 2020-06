Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 15:58 Hits: 5

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) says overall turnout was nearly 28.5 percent on the third day of a weeklong vote for constitutional amendments that could pave the way for an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule by 12 years.

