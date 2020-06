Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 18:42 Hits: 6

A Russian metallurgical giant has admitted one of its plants improperly had pumped wastewater into the Arctic tundra and that it suspended the responsible employees.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-metallurgic-giant-admits-waste-violations-at-arctic-plant/30695249.html