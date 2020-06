Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 13:18 Hits: 4

Kaeten Mistry, University of East Anglia Former US national security adviser John Bolton is the latest ex-government official to rebuke the misconduct, ignorance and self-serving behaviour of the president, Donald…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/boltons-book-is-the-latest-in-decades-of-white-house-disclosures-to-test-first-amendment/