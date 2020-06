Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 16:28 Hits: 4

The US president shared a video that portrayed a man in Florida chanting a white supremacist phrase. The tweet was later removed, with a White House spokesman claiming Trump didn't hear "the one statement."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-retweets-video-portraying-white-power-chant-then-deletes/a-53974930?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf