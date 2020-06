Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 17:14 Hits: 4

Lazarus Chakwera has called for unity and vowed during his inauguration speech "to make Malawi a peaceful, prosperous nation." The former evangelical preacher won last week's rerun election after the first was voided.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malawi-opposition-leader-sworn-in-as-president-after-repeat-vote/a-53975000?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf