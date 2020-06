Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 19:41 Hits: 3

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe was elected mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre on Sunday, a rare bright spot for President Emmanuel Macron on a day of nationwide municipal elections in which his party is projected to perform poorly.

