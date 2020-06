Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 22:27 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - One of the patriarchs of jazz. Libya's rebel prime minister. The Chinese doctor reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the novel coronavirus. Below is a list of some of the prominent people whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/29/factbox-prominent-deaths-linked-to-covid-19