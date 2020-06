Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 21:40 Hits: 7

MONTREAL: The wife of one of two Canadians imprisoned in China said on Sunday (Jun 28) she is "disappointed" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's refusal to consider a swap for a detained Huawei executive facing extradition to the United States. Trudeau firmly rejected appeals that he intervene in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canadian-detainee-wife-disappointed-trudeau-swap-china-12879152