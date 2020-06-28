Trump praises, retweets video of supporter shouting 'white power!' at anti-Trump demonstrators

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 15:18 Hits: 6

This morning Donald Trump approvingly shared a video of one of his supporters, a senior driving a golf cart with "Trump 2020" campaign signs on it inside The Villages, Florida, angrily shouting "white power!" at a group of anti-Trump demonstrators.

Trump's tweeted message, in sharing the video: "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

The "white power!" cry and hand sign is impossible to miss, happening in the first 15 seconds of the video. The video itself focuses on angry confrontations between pro- and anti-Trump seniors in the retirement community, and can hardly be seen as flattering for the racist idiot-manchild.

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW June 27, 2020

Rather than accidental, it is likely that the point of Trump's retweet was to highlight the white supremacist message. Trump has supported white supremacist policies and messages throughout his tenure, from the pardoning of a white supremacist Arizona sheriff to recent scheduling of appearances to coincide with significant places and anniversaries associated with violence against Black Americans.

While most Republican leaders are again dodging Trump's latest racist act, Republican sycophant Sen. Tim Scott told State of the Union host Jack Tapper that "he should not have retweeted and he should just take it down," calling it "indefensible."

Someone with access to Trump's account eventually did so—only after the retweet had been up for hours.

The President's re-tweet of the video from Florida has now been deleted. Here's a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/y9HVMJFq8v June 28, 2020

