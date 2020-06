Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 13:59 Hits: 7

Iran has announced that it will make the wearing of masks mandatory at indoor gathering places as the number of coronavirus fatalities recorded in a single day rose by the highest number in nearly three months.

